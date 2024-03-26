Eagles news: NFL makes major rule change; Nick Sirianni discusses Kellen Moore's early impact and replacing Jason Kelce

Sirianni remains tight-lipped about what the offense will look like under Kellen Moore

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the start of the season still months away, head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t too keen on divulging some of the details about how the Eagles’ revamped offense will look with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the helm.

At the NFL annual league meeting on Tuesday morning, Sirianni said that Moore has done “an unbelievable job so far” of “directing the ship” and reiterated that they will mesh elements of their past offenses together. However, Sirianni wouldn’t quantify how much of the playbook will consist of plays from Moore’s offenses compared to his own from the past.