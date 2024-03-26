Eagles news: NFL makes major rule change; Nick Sirianni discusses Kellen Moore's early impact and replacing Jason Kelce
The Birds are doing their "due diligence" on available free agents, including safety Justin Simmons.
NFL owners could vote today to dramatically change kickoffs on the last day of the league's annual meeting.
Owners made several rules changes Monday, including making it easier for coaches to get a third challenge and banning hip-drop tackles.
The Tush Push will remain legal next season, despite some lingering concerns from the NFL's health and safety committee.
The Eagles are looking to regain their defensive swagger with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and other signings, according to general manager Howie Roseman. It remains unclear if the Eagles will trade defensive end Haason Reddick.
Roseman also explained the signings of Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff, as well as the decision to trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Ahead of the NFL draft, the Eagles are slated to meet with at least 12 top-30 prospects. Here's the latest Eagles mock draft.
Sirianni remains tight-lipped about what the offense will look like under Kellen Moore
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the start of the season still months away, head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t too keen on divulging some of the details about how the Eagles’ revamped offense will look with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the helm.
At the NFL annual league meeting on Tuesday morning, Sirianni said that Moore has done “an unbelievable job so far” of “directing the ship” and reiterated that they will mesh elements of their past offenses together. However, Sirianni wouldn’t quantify how much of the playbook will consist of plays from Moore’s offenses compared to his own from the past.
Could the Eagles draft an offensive lineman?
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Eagles have a long history of building their offensive line through the draft. All five starters from last season – tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, guards Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, and center Jason Kelce all arrived in Philly that way.
And with many draft analysts projecting as many as ten offensive linemen to be selected in the first round it’s possible the Eagles take one of them. They have the No. 22 pick, but also two second rounders that could be used to address the position.
NFL will have a Christmas game this season, even though it's a Wednesday
The NFL is planning to play a Christmas game this season, despite the holiday falling on a Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Last year, the Eagles defeated the New York Giants on Christmas day, their only win in a December collapse that ended with the Birds in second place in the NFC East. There were two other Christmas games – the Raiders defeated in Kansas City, and the Ravens topped the 49ers.
NFL pushes back the trade deadline, changes injury rules
The NFL announced the newest set of bylaw changes – including a few major changes to the NFL calendar.
The biggest change is the trade deadline, which is being pushed back to the Tuesday following Week 9 games, one week later than the previous deadline, which came after Week 8. In 2024, that day will be Nov. 5, instead of Oct. 29.
If Cam Jurgens replaces Jason Kelce, who replaces Jurgens?
ORLANDO, Fla. — The real question is who replaces Cam Jurgens at right guard after he moves over to fill Jason Kelce's old spot at center?
“As we sit right now, I like our guys,” Nick Sirianni said Tuesday at the league meetings. “We got guys back with major experience … and then a couple guys there that have played a lot of plays, too, one coming off an injury, and some other depth pieces.”
Nick Sirianni on filling a Jason Kelce-sized hole on the offensive line
ORLANDO, Fla. — When the Eagles start offseason workouts this spring, they’ll have a new starting center for the first time in 14 years.
Jason Kelce’s retirement has left a void in the middle of the offensive line that will likely require Cam Jurgens sliding over from right guard. The Eagles also lost a couple of depth pieces to free agency this offseason – Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta – that has the unit looking thinner than it has in years.
Kickoffs will look a lot different next season after NFL rules change
NFL owners voted to approve a major change to kickoffs Tuesday morning they hope will increase the number of returns, according to multiple reports.
The change, inspired by the XFL, would shift everyone but the kicker to the receiving team's territory. Owners say the move would encourage more kickoff returns while allowing players to avoid the type of high-speed collisions that led to injuries. Last year was the lowest rate of kickoff returns in NFL history, with just 22% returned.
Watch: Nick Sirianni speaks to reporters
Eagles could be forced onto 'Hard Knocks' under proposed rule change
Owners will vote Tuesday on a plan to increase the number of teams eligible to be chosen for Hard Knocks on HBO, according to Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer.
If approved, the new rules would make it harder for teams like the Eagles to avoid being forced to participate in the documentary series. Under the new rules, only the following teams would be exempt:
Teams with a first-year head coach
Teams who have appeared on Hard Knocks in the past eight years
Teams slated to appear on the in-season version of Hard Knocks in either the current or next season
Eagles players who remain unsigned
After two weeks of NFL free agency, 11 former Eagles players have yet to be signed by other teams.
Among those yet to sign are Julio Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro the Eagles added to the team in October. Jones, 35, had just 11 catches in 10 games last season, but did manage to haul in three touchdowns.
Howie Roseman doing ‘due diligence’ on available free agents
The Eagles were busy at the start of free agency, signing 11 players who spent 2023 elsewhere and re-signing or extending six of their own, including left guard Landon Dickerson and kicker Jake Elliott. But there are still talented players left on the market, and general manager Howie Roseman is continuing to evaluate the Eagles’ options.
When Roseman was asked Monday specifically about his interest in free agent safety Justin Simmons, who played for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the Eagles general manager spoke generally about his desire to improve the roster.
2024 NFL calendar: Upcoming dates
Today: Final day of the NFL's annual league meeting in Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs
– Rob Tornoe