NFL free agency updates: Eagles look to rebuild defense; two Birds starters could be traded
The Eagles have a ton of cap space and several holes to fill with the NFL's free agency period set to begin.
NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, but players are allowed to negotiate with teams beginning today at noon. The Eagles have about $42 million in cap space.
The Eagles have received trade inquires for defensive end Josh Sweat, who could depart with Haason Reddick.
Fletcher Cox announced his NFL retirement Sunday after 12 seasons with the Eagles. He leaves behind a legacy of dominance.
Here are the Eagles' biggest needs on offense and defense, and potential offensive and defensive free agents the team could target.
Here are the Eagles players fans most — and least — want to see back next season.
Eagles free agency tracker
The Eagles entered the NFL’s free agency period with 21 players set to hit the open market.
Here’s what we know so far:
Defensive end Brandon Graham: Returning to Eagles
Safety Kevin Byard: Signing with Chicago Bears
Cornerback Avonte Maddox: To be waived by Eagles
Free agency news: Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Arik Armstead
Russell Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers: After being cut by the Denver Broncos, Wilson will sign a “team-friendly” one-year deal with the Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Steelers play the Broncos in Denver this season.
Baker Mayfield to stay in Tampa Bay: After resurrecting his career (and defeating the Eagles in the playoffs) Mayfield will sign a three-year deal with the Buccaneers worth up to $115 million, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Mac Jones traded to Jaguars: After three underwhelming seasons in New England, the Patriots agreed to trade Jones to Jacksonville for a sixth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Patriots own the No. 3 pick and are expected to snag a quarterback.
49ers to release Arik Armstead: The veteran defensive tackle will hit the free agent market after failing to work out a restructured contract with San Francisco, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Other notable deals: The Chiefs will re-sign defensive tackle Chris Jones with a five-year deal, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer; Lions have agreed to terms with guard Graham Glasgow, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo; former Bills center Mitch Morse is signing with the Jaguars, per Garafolo.
– Rob Tornoe
Free agent targets for the Eagles
The Eagles head into free agency with an eye towards rebuilding their defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
So who are some players the Eagles could target in free agency?
Two Eagles defensive starters could be traded
The Eagles have received calls from teams seeking to trade for Josh Sweat as they have granted the defensive end permission to shop his services, NFL sources said.
NFL Network was first to report Sweat’s availability.
Kevin Byard lands in Chicago
Former Eagles safety Kevin Byard is signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Byard's time in Philly was short after being acquired in October in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year-old All-Pro played every defensive snap with the Eagles, but finished the season with a career-low three pass breakups and one interception.
Four Eagles starters set to become free agents
Last year, nearly a dozen Eagles players hit the free agency market in March. This year it's much less.
Just four Eagles starters are set to become free agents on Wednesday – linebackers Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow.
Russell Wilson to sign one-year deal with Steelers
Fletcher Cox's retirement leaves behind a legacy of dominance
It may sound unfathomable now, but Fletcher Cox didn’t start immediately upon his entrance into the NFL.
For the first six games of his career, Cox was behind the forgetful Derek Landri on the Eagles’ defensive tackle depth chart. He played more snaps early on, but then-coach Andy Reid didn’t want to burden the first-rounder with labels after his two previous top draft picks struggled in their first seasons.
2024 NFL calendar: Forthcoming offseason dates
Today: Players allowed to negotiate with teams beginning at noon
March 13: New league year starts, free agency officially begins at 4 p.m.
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs
– Rob Tornoe