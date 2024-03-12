NFL free agency updates: Eagles options at safety; reaction to Birds adding Saquon Barkley and two defenders
The Eagles also added edge rusher Bryce Huff and linebacker Zack Baun, and are expected to make more moves as free agency continues.
NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern, but players are now allowed to negotiate with teams.
The Eagles made a splash Monday by agreeing to sign former Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Here's what our beat writers think of the signing.
The Eagles also landed former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff. Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes thinks the Birds "hit the Big Apple hard."
The Birds added depth at linebacker Monday night by reportedly agreeing to terms with former Saints defender Zack Baun.
The Eagles locked down guard Landon Dickerson with a four-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
The Eagles have received trade inquires for defensive end Josh Sweat, who could depart with Haason Reddick
Eagles fans excited about Saquon Barkley, but most wanted D'Andre Swift back
D’Andre Swift only spent a single season playing for his hometown Eagles and it feels like we barely knew him.
It appears that Philly fans wanted to know him a little more — 88.6% of Inquirer readers voted for Swift to stick around for another season in our annual Stay or Go poll.
New York Post features Saquon Barkley in green
Reaction to the Eagles adding Saquon Barkley
The Eagles made a splash on Monday by landing former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley with a three-year, $37.75 million deal.
We know what former Giants running back turned broadcaster Tiki Barber thinks of Barkley's move to Philadelphia. Here's what our Eagles beat writers think of the deal.
Eagles still need help at safety. Here are some remaining options.
The Eagles still need help at safety. Fortunately, a number of player that would fit right into new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system remain available, according to my colleague EJ Smith.
Justin Simmons: The 31-year-old former Broncos safety may not be the type of ascending young player the Eagles are hoping to build around for years to come, but he’s got experience playing at an All-Pro level with Fangio as his coach dating back to their shared time in Denver. He’s either been named second-team All-Pro or earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of the last five seasons and is coming off a year in which he earned both.
Eagles free agency tracker 2024
The Eagles entered the NFL’s free agency period several holes to fill and more than 20 players set to hit the market.
Here's what we know:
2024 NFL calendar: Forthcoming offseason dates
March 13: New league year starts, free agency officially begins at 4 p.m.
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs
– Rob Tornoe