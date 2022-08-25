NBC Sports Philadelphia is expected to add former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski to its Birds coverage this season, according to network sources.

Jaworski, known to most fans as simply “Jaws,” would join the network’s Eagles pre- and postgame coverage. No contract has been signed, but Jaworski is expected to join NBC Sports Philadelphia ahead of the Eagles Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11, sources not authorized to speak publicly have confirmed.

Joining Jaworski each week will be longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia anchor Michael Barkann and former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks. Other contributors are also expected to join NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Eagles pre- and postgame coverage prior to the start of the season.

The addition of Jaworski, who spent 27 years at ESPN as an announcer and analyst before being laid off in 2017, helps plug the holes created by the retirement of Ray Didinger and the departure of Seth Joyner, who joined JAKIB Media Partners as part of its Eagles postgame coverage alongside former 97.5 The Fanatic host Mike Missanelli, former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Derrick Gunn, and 94.1 WIP host Devan Kaney.

Jaworski spent 15 years as a quarterback in the NFL, 10 with the Eagles, where under Hall of Fame head coach Dick Vermeil he helped lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following the 1980 season. Jaworski was also the owner of the Philadelphia Soul, the city’s Arena Football League franchise, until the league shuttered in 2019, and manages golf courses in South Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania.

