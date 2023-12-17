The NFL games that are on TV in Philly on Sunday

With the Eagles set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Birds fans can stretch out on the couch and check out some of the NFL’s best teams, a few of which Philly could face in the playoffs.

In Philadelphia, Eagles fans can root against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, find out if Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ offense is as good as their record indicates, and see if there’s another sad Taylor Swift sighting.

With Eagles-Seahawks getting flexed to Monday night, the NFL moved the lopsided matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots to 1 p.m. on Fox. Calling the game will be Joe Davis, whom Philly sports fans got to know during the Phillies’ 2022 World Series run. Alongside him will be veteran NFL analyst Daryl Johnson, in his 23rd season calling games for Fox.

Kevin Burkhardt (who grew up an Eagles fan) and Greg Olsen will call Fox’s top game of the day, the Cowboys’ matchup against the Bills in Buffalo at 4:25 p.m. The crew has already called three Eagles games this season, and will get a fourth when the Birds take on the New York Giants on Christmas.

Over on CBS, fans will get an NFC game with big playoff implications between teams with losing records — Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers. Calling that game will be Andrew Catalon alongside two analysts familiar to Eagles fans — former Giants running back Tiki Barber and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback and Penn Charter grad Matt Ryan, in his first season with CBS.

Here’s a rundown of the Week 15 NFL games that will air in Philadelphia on Sunday:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7)

At first glance, this doesn’t look like a great game. But against all odds the Buccaneers are in a three-way tie atop the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, one of which will get a home playoff game.

It’s the Buccaneers’ first trip to Lambeau Field since having defeated the Packers in the 2020 NFC championship game, which featured Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers. This time around it’ll be a resurgent Baker Mayfield taking on Jordan Love, who has been hot and cold this season but at times eerily resembled the four-time MVP he replaced.

“I think he’s doing fantastic. I think he’s playing really, really well,” Rodgers said on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show this week. “Everything’s in place for him to be a starter at a high level for a long, long time.

Time: 1 p.m. Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis. Channel: CBS3 Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross Random stat: The Packers haven’t lost a December game at Lambeau since 2018, and Love has thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past three games at home.

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10)

The Chiefs are coming off two straight losses, including last week’s tantrum-inducing offsides penalty against wide receiver Kadarius Toney that took a late touchdown off the scoreboard against the Bills. Four of the Chiefs’ past five games have been decided by just one possession, including their loss to the Eagles last month.

The Patriots have already been eliminated from the playoffs, their earliest exit since 2000, and all signs point to the team saying goodbye to head coach Bill Belichick during the offseason. While the Pats’ offense has been dreadful, their defense has been tough, allowing just four touchdowns over the past four games.

Will Taylor Swift, whom Tony Romo accidentally referred to as Travis Kelce’s wife, trek to Foxboro for the game? So far there’s no word, but Bryan West — the reporter hired by USA Today to cover all things Swift — told the Providence Journal he thinks “she’ll be there.”

Time: 1 p.m. Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass. Channel: Fox 29 Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver Random stat: Bill Belichick enters the game with 301 career regular-season wins, second all-time in NFL history, while Andy Reid has 255 wins, good enough for fourth place. It’s the first time two head coaches in the top five have faced off since Chuck Noll’s Steelers played Don Shula’s Dolphins in 1990.

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6)

This game is so big, the NFL moved the schedule around to make it a truly national game, airing in every single TV market in the country.

It’s easy to see why. The Cowboys have won five straight games and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, while the Bills are on the outside of the playoffs looking in. It’s been a tough season for Buffalo — the Bills’ six losses have been decided by a combined 26 points, and in four of those games they had a lead late in the fourth quarter.

It’s the first time Prescott has faced off against Josh Allen since the Bills defeated the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 2019. Dallas, who are just 3-3 on the road this season, will face rainy, windy conditions at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, but forecasters predict it won’t get cold enough for snow.

Time: 4:25 p.m. Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, N.Y. Channel: Fox 29 Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi Random stat: The Cowboys have scored 30 or more points in nine games, but have been held to single digits in three of their past four visits to Buffalo dating back to 1984.

Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

While the Jaguars are playing in their first Sunday Night Football game in 14 years, two straight losses have tempered the mood of a team that had been solidly in the hunt for AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Doug Pederson and company have a tall task ahead of them. The Ravens rank in the top 10 in both offense (No. 6) and defense (No. 2) and feature the league’s top rushing attack, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore already has 22 rushing touchdowns this season, two shy of a franchise record with four games remaining on their schedule, and the team has rushed for at least 100 yards in 29 straight games.

Time: 4:25 p.m. Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. Channel: NBC10 Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark Random stat: Lamar Jackson is 14-4 as a starter in prime time, including two wins this season.

Remaining Week 15 schedule (for you NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers)

Bears at Browns, 1 p.m., Fox (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sánchez, Laura Okmin) Texans at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala) Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Giants at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake) Falcons at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink) Commanders at Rams, 4:05 p.m., CBS (Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon) 49ers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

The Associated Press contributed to this article.