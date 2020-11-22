CLEVELAND — With defensive end Vinny Curry and running back Corey Clement on COVID-19 reserve, the Eagles activated practice squad pass rusher Joe Ostman for Sunday’s visit with the Cleveland Browns, along with running back Elijah Holyfield.
Ostman, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been a fan preseason favorite for his hustle, which also has impressed teammates. He suffered an ACL tear in August 2019 that wiped out his chances to play last season.
Holyfield, a son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, spent 2019 on Carolina’s practice squad after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted rookie. The Eagles plucked him for their roster just before the end of the season, in order to control his rights for this season. He also is making his NFL debut.
Also up from the practice squad for this game were defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and tight end Caleb Wilson.
Inactive Sunday were guard Nate Herbig, who has a hand injury, safety Rudy Ford (hamstring), offensive lineman Brett Toth, third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, rookie running back Jason Huntley and rookie wide receiver Quez Watkins.
Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Coronavirus concerns also meant the Eagles flew to Cleveland without wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor, and senior defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn.
The Browns were without one of their best players, defensive end Myles Garrett, sidelined late in the week by a positive COVID-19 test.