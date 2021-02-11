The names on new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s staff have been reported in drips and drabs over the past several weeks, but the team made the entire group official Thursday.
The Eagles were going to trade Carson Wentz Thursday, but they didn’t want to overshadow the staff announcement. (No, not really. We kid. Ha!)
Sirianni and new coordinators Shane Steichen (offense) and Jonathan Gannon (defense) preside over a crew that includes two holdover position coaches -- wide receivers coach Aaron Moorhead, who joined the team last year, and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who dates to Chip Kelly’s first Eagles staff in 2013.
Other holdovers include player personnel director and senior defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn, assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan, and offensive quality control coach T.J. Paganetti. Joe Pannunzio moves from director of team development to assistant special teams coordinator.
Coordinating special teams is Michael Clay, who was defensive quality control coach for the Eagles in 2014 and assistant special teams coach in 2015, under Kelly, then left with Kelly in 2016 to the 49ers, where he was assistant special teams coach until returning here last month.
New running backs coach Jemal Singleton will carry the title of assistant head coach, as did his predecessor, Duce Staley. Singleton, not retained as Bengals running backs coach following the 2020 season, had joined the Kentucky Wildcats staff before the Eagles’ offer came along.
The quarterbacks coach is Brian Johnson, who has a long history with Jalen Hurts; the passing game coordinator is Kevin Patullo, who carried the same title last season in Indianapolis. The same is true for new Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael.
The defensive line coach is Tracy Rocker, the former Auburn star who coached at South Carolina last season, and was hired by his alma mater just before the Eagles called.
The linebackers coach is Nick Rallis, who assisted at that position for the Vikings in 2020. The defensive backs coach is Dennard Wilson, who coached the Jets’ defensive backs last season under fired coach Adam Gase. His assistant in Jay Valai, who coached with the Texas Longhorns in 2020 and had accepted a job with the University of Houston before joining Sirianni’s staff.
The quality control coaches are Paganetti and former NFL quarterback Alex Tanney (offense), Joe Kasper (defense). and Tyler Brown (special teams). Brown is the son of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, who previously worked for the Eagles, and has served as mayor of Evesham Township, N.J. Tanney played in only two games in nine NFL seasons, but in the final game of the Titans’ 2015 season he threw a touchdown pass to Dorial Green-Beckham, who became an Eagle the next season.
The coaches’ assistant is Tyler Scudder. The new head strength and conditioning coach is Fernando Noriega, who was the assistant strength coach for the Rams. There is another Fernando Noriega who acts on Mexican TV dramas, but the Eagles didn’t hire him.