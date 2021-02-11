The quality control coaches are Paganetti and former NFL quarterback Alex Tanney (offense), Joe Kasper (defense). and Tyler Brown (special teams). Brown is the son of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, who previously worked for the Eagles, and has served as mayor of Evesham Township, N.J. Tanney played in only two games in nine NFL seasons, but in the final game of the Titans’ 2015 season he threw a touchdown pass to Dorial Green-Beckham, who became an Eagle the next season.