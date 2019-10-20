ARLINGTON, Texas -- Good evening and welcome from AT&T Stadium for our Eagles live blog. Eagles-Cowboys is always special and when they are battling for NFC supremacy as they are, it gives the rivalry even more meaning.
Both teams have been have yet to hit gear and are entering with 3-3 records, the Cowboys have lost three in a row, including last week incredibly to the New York Jets.
And it’s been a busy week, with plenty of off the field banter garnering headlines.
It all began when Doug Pederson sort-of guaranteeing a win and then Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence firing back.
The Eagles also cut starting linebacker Zach Brown, days after he ripped Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who promptly torched the Eagles defense for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings 38-20 win.
There was ESPN’s report in which an anonymous source criticized the Eagles for not acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was eventually traded from Jacksonville to the Los Angeles Rams.
If the game comes close to matching the off-the-field drama, this one tonight should be something.
Oh yes, and the winner will be in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.
One bit of housekeeping. I’ll be compiling our free Eagles Early Birds newsletter for Monday morning and we are looking for questions to publish. You can email me (mnarducci@inquirer.com) or send it on Twitter @sjnard.
As always we thank you for following our work on inquirer.com/sports and hope everybody enjoys the game.
Paul Domowitch has his usual thorough statistical look heading into tonight’s game.
Eagles first round pick Andre Dillard is anxious to start for future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, writes Erin McCarthy.
Marcus Hayes speculates that a Cowboys loss could be the final one for beleaguered head coach Jason Garrett.
Hayes has been getting the pulse of the Cowboys all week at their practices and he wrote this gem on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calling out his teammates.
Rob Tornoe has all you need to know about the coverage of tonight’s game.
The Eagles ground game could face a major challenge, Les Bowen writes.