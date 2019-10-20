The Eagles are in Dallas to face off against the hated Cowboys Sunday night on NBC. It’s the 11th straight season the rivals have faced off on Sunday Night Football, the longest streak on the broadcast primetime package in NFL history.
Calling the game for NBC will be longtime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, who is in his 34th season calling primetime football, (13 at NBC). Michaels will be joined in the booth by analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya.
“There is a distinct buzz — whether it’s in the Linc or at AT&T Stadium — that you feel and hear when you have these two teams matched up. It doesn’t matter where we do the game. There is something special and you can feel it with the crowd,” Michaels told The Inquirer. “I just love doing these games, just love it.”
Fans should expect to see Michaels and Collinsworth roll out a segment spotlighting the four players they’d select for an Eagles’ Mt. Rushmore. The feature — part of the celebration of the NFL’s 100th anniversary — was initially planned for Week 2′s match-up with the Falcons. But NBC had to bail because the game was “too wild” thanks to late lead changes, a rash of injuries, and highlight-worthy plays that kept most viewers on the edge of their seats.
Sadly, another thing fans should expect is a continuation of the spotty officiating that has plagued the NFL this season. Nearly every week, questionable calls have impacted the outcome of games, forcing the NFL to dish out fines to multiple players who took their comments public.
"It’s almost a weekly occurrence that something is disputed and analyzed. I don’t have an answer for it, " Michaels said before praising NBC for adding retired NFL referee Terry McAulay as a rules analyst prior to the start of last season.
“Through the years we’ve been able to handle almost all situations. But it’s now become so complicated, and there are many calls with multiple parts to them,” Michaels said. “To have Terry in the booth, as someone who not only understands the rules inside-out, but who has been down on the field and can give you the perspective of the field officials, has been of immense value to the show.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Oct. 20
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tx.
Time: 8:20 p.m. kickoff
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Streaming: NBC Sports App (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market), My Teams app (requires cable authentication)
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Jerome Boger
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the most recent Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch look at a trio of problem areas on the team ahead of tonight’s Cowboys game.
Coverage on NBC begins at 6:30 p.m. with NBC10 News: Sunday Night Special, hosted by John Clark. Football Night in America airs 7 p.m., hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring co-host Liam McHugh, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and analysts Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Chris Simms.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 6:30 p.m. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, a new show hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show, sometime around 1:30 a.m.
On Sunday morning, NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick). FOX 29 will air FOX 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen).
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Eagles 31, Jets 6
Sunday, Oct. 13: Vikings 38, Eagles 20
Sunday, Oct. 20: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX29