Most teams that draft poorly can quickly attain mediocrity by signing a key veteran or two. The Eagles cannot. The most optimistic projections place the Eagles more than $50 million over the 2021 salary cap, and while they can hack and slash their way to compliance, they probably won’t be able to benefit from the free-agency buyer’s market that begins in March. In his surreal press conference last week, Lurie said, “Cap room is a one-year phenomenon in this league,” and while that might be true, NFL sources say at least two of the coaching candidates the Eagles requested to speak with have worried that Lurie won’t grade their performance on the one-year cap-crippled curve. After all, Lurie fired Chip Kelly two years after making the playoffs and canned Pederson the first year he failed. The question candidates must ask: Will 2021 really matter to Lurie?