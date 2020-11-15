His Eagles, coming off a bye, came out flatter than a mashed cat. They never matched the efficiency, the discipline, or the desire of the Giants. They remain in first place in the NFC East at 3-5-1 but they clearly have been supplanted by the 3-7 Giants as the division’s best team. The Giants now have won two in a row — it would have been three straight if not for a dropped pass against the Eagles three weeks ago — and they have momentum entering their bye week.