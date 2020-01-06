Well, that’s it for another Eagles season. The campaign ended Sunday in the first round of the playoffs, with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.
So for the last time this winter, here are our covers from the morning after a game.
First, here’s The Inquirer’s A1, with the headline “Carson’s Cruel Fate,” a photo of Jadeveon Clowney’s helmet-to-helmet cheap shot on Carson Wentz, and Bob Ford’s column on Wentz leaving the game after just eight plays.
The headline on the front of the sports section is “Crashing Down,” with a photo of Josh McCown on the turf, Les Bowen’s game recap and Jeff McLane’s column on Wentz suffering another tragic injury.
In the Daily News, the front page headline is “World Of Hurt,” with a photo of McCown struggling to hold back tears as he walked off the field after the game. As Marcus Hayes wrote in his column, Eagles fans and players were proud of the effort Doug Pederson’s severely undermanned team showed Sunday.
On the back page of the Daily News, the headline is “Heads, You Lose,” with the photo of Clowney decking Wentz and a refer to the 10 pages of Eagles coverage in the paper. Among the highlights is David Murphy’s column on how the NFL’s failure to penalize Clowney for the hit also failed Wentz, the Eagles and their rightfully upset fans.
“Clowney’s hit is the exact sort of thing that the NFL should be legislating out of its game,” Murphy wrote, later adding: “Wentz’s absence was the sort of thing that the NFL should view as eminently avoidable.”
Scott Sturgis designed the Inquirer’s A1. Todd Shaner designed the Inquirer sports cover. Luke Reasoner designed the Daily News covers. From all of us here at the sports desk, thanks so much for reading and subscribing.