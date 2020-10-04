SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, listed as “doubtful” this week with a calf injury, is not active for tonight’s Eagles-49ers game. Really, there were no surprises, after left tackle Jason Peters went on injured reserve Saturday with a toe injury.
Peters' injury means the first NFL start for left tackle Jordan Mailata, the Australian project in his third season of trying to learn American football. Arcega-Whiteside’s absence means Greg Ward, with all of 10 NFL games to his credit, is the most experienced member of a wide receiving corps that includes rookie John Hightower, and practice squad callups Deontay Burnett and Travis Fulgham.
The Eagles will dress just two tight ends, Zach Ertz and Richard Rodgers, after they elected not to activate Hakeem Butler, claimed from the Carolina practice squad last week.
Also inactive are third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, starting cornerback Avonte Maddox, and defensive end Casey Toohill.
Backup offensive linemen Luke Juriga and Jamon Brown are active, as is rookie running back/returner Adrian Killins.