“If I know Rodney, and he’s done this before when he was injured, he stays really involved with the team. He keeps his leadership up. … He was always active on the sidelines. He was active during practice. He was active during meetings. He found a way to contribute. … That’s the kind of guy he is. That’s the kind of leader he is. That’s why he’s been such an important part of our defense over the last five years here.”