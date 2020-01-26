I know what you’re thinking. Who watches the Pro Bowl?

It turns out millions of viewers inexplicably tune in to the annual exhibition game to check out the best talent the NFC and AFC have to offer (minus the teams facing off in the Super Bowl). But this year, the NFL has added a new wrinkle that might actually make the often-mocked matchup worth watching.

After scoring, teams can choose to run one play from their own 25-yard line. If they make it to the 40-yard line, they keep the ball, as they would during an onside kick. If they fail, the opposing team gets the ball at the dead ball spot. So high risk, high reward.

Otherwise, because there are no kickoffs during the Pro Bowl (for safety reasons), teams get the ball at their own 25-yard-line after the opposing team scores.

According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos proposed a similar rules change last year, but it was voted down by owners. It’s an attempt to deal with the declining success rate of the onside kick, which have dropped from about 21 percent through the 2017 season to 12.9 percent in 2019.

Calling the game will be ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew, which features play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analyst Booger McFarland, sideline reporter (and King of Prussia native) Lisa Salters, and rules analyst John Perry. Let’s just hope McFarland will have better hands following the game than his predecessor, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, did last year.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream this year’s Pro Bowl:

NFC vs AFC: 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, Jan. 26

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Time: 3:00 p.m. kickoff

TV: ESPN/ABC (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters, John Perry)

Streaming: ESPN app, ABC app (require cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Spanish: ESPN Deportes (Ciro Procuna, Pablo Viruega, John Sutcliffe)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

NFC coaching staff: Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks staff

AFC coaching staff: John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens staff

Media coverage

ESPN will begin its coverage at 1 p.m. on both ESPN and ABC with Postseason NFL Countdown, hosted by Philadelphia Sports Hall of Famer Suzy Kolber. Joining Kolber will be NFL analysts Randy Moss and Louis Riddick, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter

Eagles Pro Bowlers

Five Eagles players were selected to play in the 2020 Pro Bowl, three of which will be on the field Sunday: Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, center Jason Kelce, and longsnapper Rick Lovato.

A fourth, offensive lineman Lane Johnson was also added to the Pro Bowl team as an alternate to replace injured Green Bay tackle David Bakhtiari.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and offensive lineman Brandon Brooks were also selected, but won’t suit up on Sunday due to injuries.

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks / Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints / Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings / Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys / Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Fullback: C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings

Wide receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints / Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys / Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions / Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Tight ends: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints / Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Tackles: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys / Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints / Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys / Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins / Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles / Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Defense

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints / Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings / Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive linemen: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles / Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons / Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals / Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers

Inside linebackers: Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys / Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions / Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears / Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings / Shaqull Griffin, Seattle Seahawks

Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals / Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings / Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins

Returner: Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Special teams: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens / Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans / Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns / Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans / Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers / Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns / Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos / D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens / Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

Tackles: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens / Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans / Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens

Guards: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens / Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts / Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders / Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Defense

Defensive ends: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars / Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers / Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers / Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals / Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans

Outside linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos / T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers / Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts / Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots / Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills / Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens / Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers / Jamal Adams, New York Jets / Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

Returner: Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills

Special teams: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens

 

