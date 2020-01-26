I know what you’re thinking. Who watches the Pro Bowl?
It turns out millions of viewers inexplicably tune in to the annual exhibition game to check out the best talent the NFC and AFC have to offer (minus the teams facing off in the Super Bowl). But this year, the NFL has added a new wrinkle that might actually make the often-mocked matchup worth watching.
After scoring, teams can choose to run one play from their own 25-yard line. If they make it to the 40-yard line, they keep the ball, as they would during an onside kick. If they fail, the opposing team gets the ball at the dead ball spot. So high risk, high reward.
Otherwise, because there are no kickoffs during the Pro Bowl (for safety reasons), teams get the ball at their own 25-yard-line after the opposing team scores.
According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos proposed a similar rules change last year, but it was voted down by owners. It’s an attempt to deal with the declining success rate of the onside kick, which have dropped from about 21 percent through the 2017 season to 12.9 percent in 2019.
Calling the game will be ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew, which features play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analyst Booger McFarland, sideline reporter (and King of Prussia native) Lisa Salters, and rules analyst John Perry. Let’s just hope McFarland will have better hands following the game than his predecessor, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, did last year.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream this year’s Pro Bowl:
When: Sunday, Jan. 26
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Time: 3:00 p.m. kickoff
TV: ESPN/ABC (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters, John Perry)
Streaming: ESPN app, ABC app (require cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Spanish: ESPN Deportes (Ciro Procuna, Pablo Viruega, John Sutcliffe)
Referee: Craig Wrolstad
NFC coaching staff: Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks staff
AFC coaching staff: John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens staff
ESPN will begin its coverage at 1 p.m. on both ESPN and ABC with Postseason NFL Countdown, hosted by Philadelphia Sports Hall of Famer Suzy Kolber. Joining Kolber will be NFL analysts Randy Moss and Louis Riddick, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter
Five Eagles players were selected to play in the 2020 Pro Bowl, three of which will be on the field Sunday: Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, center Jason Kelce, and longsnapper Rick Lovato.
A fourth, offensive lineman Lane Johnson was also added to the Pro Bowl team as an alternate to replace injured Green Bay tackle David Bakhtiari.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and offensive lineman Brandon Brooks were also selected, but won’t suit up on Sunday due to injuries.
Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks / Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints / Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings / Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys / Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Fullback: C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings
Wide receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints / Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys / Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions / Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Tight ends: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints / Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons
Tackles: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys / Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints / Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys / Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins / Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers
Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles / Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints / Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings / Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
Defensive linemen: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles / Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons / Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals / Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers
Inside linebackers: Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys / Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings
Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions / Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears / Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings / Shaqull Griffin, Seattle Seahawks
Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals / Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings / Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Kicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins
Returner: Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
Special teams: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens / Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans / Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns / Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans / Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers / Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns / Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos / D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens / Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts
Tackles: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens / Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans / Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens
Guards: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens / Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts / Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders / Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Defensive ends: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars / Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers / Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Defensive linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers / Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals / Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos / T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers / Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts / Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots / Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills / Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens / Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers
Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers / Jamal Adams, New York Jets / Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
Returner: Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills
Special teams: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens