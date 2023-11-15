How Travis Kelce convinced Taylor Swift’s dad to abandon his Eagles fandom, and more ‘New Heights’ highlights

Days before the Kelce brothers face off in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football, Travis and Jason Kelce faced off on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast over something different: Scott Swift’s football fandom.

Taylor Swift’s father, who was born in Bryn Mawr and is a noted Eagles fan, was spotted in the VIP tent at an Eras Tour stop in Argentina over the weekend with Travis, who flew to South America on his bye week to watch his girlfriend’s performance. Scott Swift was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard.

“Got him over here to the good side, baby,” Travis joked on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights.

“What are we doing, Scott?” Jason said. “You’re going to let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous.”

Travis admitted he may have convinced Scott to wear the lanyard at dinner the night before the show, and said that Scott is a “big football guy.”

Scott Swift said he played football in college at Hawaii and Delaware, as a linebacker and a center.

“We’d have to get together and talk some center shop someday,” Jason said.

‘Thursday Night Football’

Jason also addressed what he did during his bye week, which included an appearance on Thursday Night Football and a viral video of him at a Chicago hot dog shop, the Wieners Circle.

Jason served as a guest analyst for Amazon’s Bears-Panthers telecast last week, which gave him a peek behind the scenes on what goes into a football broadcast.

Does it look like something he might want to do in the future?

“I could do the desk, pre, post-show, have an opinion on the teams and the games,” Jason said.

The Wieners Circle advertises itself as “serving up high quality street food with a side of insults. The restaurant changed its front display to read “WELCOME THE OTHER KELCE BROTHER” and “WELCOME TAYLORS BOYFRIENDS BROTHER.”

Jason gave just as good as he got, though, telling one server that she looked like Michael Strahan due to her teeth.

“Everyone told me that as soon as you get here, Poochie is going to tear you to pieces,” Jason said. “Ed Kelce always told me, you’ve got to be the first one to punch. In a street fight, 90% of the time, the person that hits first wins, so I went in swinging.”

Sexiest men alive?

Last week, Jason was named a finalist for People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. But according to him, he wasn’t supposed to be the only Kelce in the magazine.

“Initially, you were supposed to be up there with me, but you declined it,” Jason said. “[People] called me, and told me it was going to be me and you. Sexiest brothers alive.”

Travis, for his part, denied getting a call from People.

And what was Kylie Kelce’s reaction to her husband’s accolade?

“Like the rest of the world, it was just obvious,” Jason said.

‘Princess Ky-ana’ jacket

The Eagles released a licensed version of the kelly green Princess Diana jacket last week, though most sizes sold out within half an hour.

A version of the jacket worn and autographed by Kylie Kelce — or, as Travis and Jason dubbed her on the podcast, “Princess Ky-ana” — is also being auctioned off to support the Eagles Autism Foundation.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney put down $10,050, but that isn’t even the leading bid. Currently, the auction is sitting at $20,000. It closes on Nov. 24.

“I think we should get Kylie to sign some more stuff,” Jason added.

Jordan Mailata’s citizenship

Jordan Mailata revealed on an earlier episode of the podcast that though he identifies as Australian, as he lived there for most of his life, he is not an Australian citizen. Instead, he’s a citizen of New Zealand, the country where his parents are from.

Word of the podcast got back to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said he will “fast-track” the Eagles offensive tackle’s Australian citizenship.

“What are the limits of New Heights?” Jason asked.

‘Monday Night Football’ watch party

The New Heights podcast is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings to host a “Family Reunion” watch party for Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Limited tickets for the event at the Buffalo Wild Wings location on Roosevelt Boulevard are going to be available for purchase starting on Thursday, with more details set to be released on New Heights social media accounts.

“The two of us obviously won’t be at ‘B-Dubbs’, since we’re going to be playing football that day,” Travis said.

However, there will be giveaways, a raffle for signed items, and a New Heights-themed drinking game at the event.

