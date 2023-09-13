It’s been a whirlwind seven months for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts since his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl back in February.

Hurts, who was the runner-up for the NFL MVP award, has gone from promoting a drink called Lemon Perfect to representing the Jordan Brand — and, as of Wednesday, Beats by Dre. He also went from earning a master’s degree to earning a Sports Illustrated cover. Oh, and he signed a massive five-year, $255-million contract too.

As part of his campaign with Beats, the brand turned their social accounts kelly green on Wednesday.

“Being part of the Beats family is truly a full-circle feeling,” said Hurts of the partnership. “The brand has long been part of my life and has amplified the soundtracks to many of my most memorable moments.”

In addition to the new endorsement, the 25-year-old QB has another honor to add to his ever-growing list of accolades: a spot on the TIME100 Next list.

With fall not yet officially here, it’s time to declare this NFL offseason “The Summer of Jalen.”

As for Hurts’ latest honor, you’re likely already familiar with TIME’s Person of the Year award and their yearly TIME100 list. Similar to the latter, this venture is the magazine’s third annual list of “the 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.”

Not only did Hurts make the list, but he was also one of just three people to land their own TIME100 Next cover, along with singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini and chef Mory Sacko.

Like the main TIME100 list, this also features famous people in similar fields writing about the list-makers. For Hurts, the writeup came from Hall of Fame passer Peyton Manning. Here’s what Manning had to say:

I first met Jalen Hurts—who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl earlier this year—when he was in college and a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, a summer football camp for high school players. I’ve admired him ever since. I strongly respect his willingness to learn. He’s always thinking about getting better. For example, he will sometimes text me questions about plays that his team can run in the red zone. Though I sometimes have to remind him I haven’t played in seven years (I have to dig into some old archives to remember plays), I’ve so enjoyed these conversations. Jalen is a natural leader who cares about his job and the organization that he plays for. The Eagles signed Jalen to a record-­breaking contract extension this offseason, and he feels that accountability and responsibility to make them glad they made that investment. He’s not celebrating. He doesn’t see it as a reward. He sees it for what it is: the Eagles are paying him for what they expect him to do now. He’s a model of how to approach a job. This is where the hard work begins. Peyton Manning

Making Hurts’ appearance on the list even more intriguing is that there wasn’t an “Athlete” category. Instead, Hurts was included under the title “Phenoms,” along with other young athletes like USWNT standout Sophia Smith and golf star Rose Zhang. Rising stars from other fields like actress Bella Ramsey (House of the Dragon) and rapper Ice Spice were also included in this category.

There also was an accompanying interview with Hurts, which covered everything from his famous crawfish to his critics — and why he doesn’t want to silence them — to whether he’s made a “Barbenheimer” pilgrimage. To the surprise of anyone who has followed his career, Hurts didn’t even know what the interviewer was talking about, asking, “What is [Barbie] even about?”

“I’m in a different mode right now,” Hurts said.

As for the sky-high expectations being placed on the Eagles QB, he’s not trying to improve on his near-MVP campaign last season.

“I’ve been at the mountaintop and the valley low,” Hurts told TIME. “The thing that I understand is every year, it resets. Every year is a new challenge. And every year, those new challenges require a new work ethic and a new faith.”

Week 1 of the 2023 season certainly proved to be a challenge for Hurts and the Eagles, as they narrowly escaped New England with a win. And with a short week to prepare, they’ll face another challenge on Thursday night when they host the Vikings in their home opener.