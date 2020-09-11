That’s the right thing for any coach working under Daniel Snyder to say, and maybe Rivera, step by step, can get the franchise close to where it once was. Maybe is as far as one can go, though, because the task will be so difficult, these last two decades of mistakes and misconduct so entrenched as the norm. This has been a long and lasting transformation for Washington, from having its best players be known as Hogs to having its leaders be known as pigs, and it’s more than one decent man and coach can reverse.