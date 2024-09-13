UArts has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy to liquidate its assets

The University of the Arts, which abruptly closed June 7 leaving hundreds of students scrambling, filed for bankruptcy Friday, likely the beginning of the 150-year-old school’s last chapter.

This kicks off a process under which the university is expected to sell its Center City real estate and may finally provide details on what specifically led to the university’s sudden collapse. Sale proceeds will be used mainly to pay off $46 million in bond debt. The school’s total secured liabilities are $67 million, according to the Chapter 7 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The move follows Temple University’s announcement that its merger talks with the arts institution had ended without a resolution.

The Hamilton Family Charitable Trust, which has contributed about half of UArts’ $63 million endowment, was not in favor of that money going to Temple as part of the deal, according to multiple sources who had knowledge of the negotiations but were not authorized to speak. The family wants the endowment fund transferred to the Hamilton Charitable Trust Education Fund, which was founded with the purpose of supporting educational activities in the Philadelphia region, according to a letter from a charitable trust trustee to the UArts board.

Temple did not want to have to engage in a protracted legal battle with a charitable trust.

“I think the board of the university should be congratulated for trying to work things out under very difficult circumstances,” said Bill Sasso, the attorney representing the university. “But the Hamilton trustees were a significant factor in sinking that transaction with Temple.”

What happens with the endowment likely will be sorted out in Orphans’ Court. This week, UArts filed a petition asking a judge to approve the distribution of its endowment to a dozen institutions that enrolled its students. The biggest chunk of the endowment, 44%, would go to Temple, which has taken 359 UArts students.

The money would be used for scholarships for transferred UArts students and then “to further the mission of advancing human creativity and art education in the areas of the visual and performing arts,” the filing said.

“Hopefully, for the benefit of the students that won’t be subject to protest,” Sasso said.

A Hamilton board member told the Inquirer this week that the family’s position had not changed.

‘Significant, unanticipated expenses’

Stunning the local higher education community, UArts notified the Middle States Commission of Higher Education, its accreditor, of its unplanned, imminent closure in late May. The institution said it could not cover “significant, unanticipated expenses;” one UArts board member subsequently told the Inquirer it needed about $40 million.

The closure followed a precipitous decline in enrollment, from 1,914 in 2018-19 to 1,149 last fall, though numbers were trending up for this fall before the closure.

Class action lawsuits against the university have ensued, as well as allegations of unfair labor practices, and the attorney general’s office has confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of the closure and “any transfer or loss of assets” in violation of state laws.

Meanwhile, about 750 former UArts students have enrolled this fall at other colleges designated as teach-out partners, the Inquirer found in a survey earlier this month. Temple has the largest chunk, while Drexel, Moore College of Art and Design and Bennington College are among others.

This is a developing story and will be updated.