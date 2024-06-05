University of the Arts faculty file class-action lawsuit over closure

The legal fallout from the University of the Arts’ abrupt decision to close by the end of the week began late Tuesday as nine former employees sued the school, saying it failed to provide sufficient notice that they’d be losing their jobs.

The plaintiffs — a group of professors, department heads and administrators from the nearly 150-year-old institution — say the school did not give them 60 days written notice of its plans for mass layoffs, as required under federal law.

They’re seeking two months’ pay as well as money to cover accrued vacation time and health benefits over the same period and have asked a federal judge to grant class-action status to their case.

The lawsuit could be just the first in a wave of messy court battles to come from students and state regulators following the university’s sudden announcement last week that it would permanently shutter on Friday, citing declining revenue and enrollment.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that it was also reviewing the circumstances of the closure and “any transfer or loss of assets” in violation of state laws.

University officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday on the lawsuit from its employees. The plaintiffs’ attorney, Erich Lechtzin, was not immediately available to discuss the litigation.

Under a federal law known as the WARN Act, employers are required to alert staff of any plans for mass layoffs due to closure no later than 60 days before such a decision takes effect.

Companies that violate the law can be ordered by a court to cover employee’s wages and benefits for that period.

But the law carves out some exceptions for instances in which where an employer was actively seeking money to keep its business afloat and where news of an impending shutdown would have frustrated that effort.

News of the University of the Arts’ planned closure within a week, which came in a late May 31 announcement from president Kerry Walk, caught students, staff, and many in the Philadelphia higher education community off guard. Many faculty, staff, students, and families learned of the news not from the school, but from an Inquirer article.

Walk resigned her position Tuesday. And while Temple University announced yesterday it was exploring the possibility of merger to keep the arts institution afloat, Temple’s board chair Mitchell L. Morgan, who is spearheading that effort, said Tuesday he was surprised the University of the Arts had not reached out earlier to explore such possibilities before announcing its decision to close.

This is a developing story and will be updated.