Penn issues new temporary guidelines on campus protests: Encampments are banned

The University of Pennsylvania on Thursday issued new temporary guidelines on campus demonstrations that for the first time specifically refer to encampments and prohibit them.

The university also announced a task force that will look at the school’s “open expression” guidelines over the next academic year and recommend more permanent guidelines, which will become the first revision to the long-standing policy since 1989.

The move comes as Penn and other universities across the country begin reviewing their procedures after a tumultuous spring semester that included the installation of pro-Palestinian encampments on campuses. At Penn, an encampment was up for more than two weeks and eventually removed by Penn and city police.

“To ensure the safety of the Penn community and to protect the health and property of individuals, encampments and overnight demonstrations are not permitted in any University location, regardless of space (indoor or outdoor),” the new guidelines state. “Unauthorized overnight activities will be considered trespassing and addressed.”

The guidelines also for the first time specifically prohibit light projections on buildings without permission from university officials. In November, messages including “from river to the sea, Palestine shall be free,” were light-projected on several Penn buildings, including Penn Commons, Huntsman Hall and Irvine Auditorium. The university said at the time that an investigation was underway and the school would take action.

Controversy began at Penn in September when the Palestine Writes literary festival, which critics said included speakers with a history of making antisemitic remarks, was held on campus. Tension escalated after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent military response. Donors criticized the university for not doing enough to protect Jewish students, and former Penn president Liz Magill resigned in December following a backlash over her congressional testimony about the university’s handling of antisemitic incidents.

Pro-Palestinian students and faculty said the university didn’t do enough to protect their rights, and the encampment was erected at the end of April.

The new guidelines also repeat rules already in place, such as requiring 48 hours’ notice for a demonstration and prohibiting climbing on or engaging in other protest activity on Penn sculptures or statues. During the encampment, some protesters mounted Penn’s iconic Benjamin Franklin statue on College Green, hung on it a Palestinian flag, and vandalized it.

The guidelines govern “when, where, and how open expression” can take place on the campus, according to university leaders who announced the new temporary rules, including interim president J. Larry Jameson.

Under the rules, groups may not “erect structures, walls, barriers, sculptures, or other objects on university property without prior permission from the Vice Provost for University Life.” Demonstrations are not allowed in many locations, including private offices or residences, classrooms, museums and libraries.

“The purpose of these Temporary Standards and Procedures is to reinforce and reaffirm Penn’s commitment to open expression and, at the same time, ensure that events, demonstrations, and other expressions of free speech are appropriately managed, while allowing Penn to deliver its core missions of teaching, research, service, and patient care without disruption,” the university leaders said in their email.

Updating the procedures was a recommendation made by both the University’s Task Force on Antisemitism and the Presidential Commission on Countering Hate and Building Community, which released their reports last month.

The guidelines also note that “schools, departments, institutes, individual faculty, students, and staff may not serve as ‘individual fronts’ or ‘proxies’ for non-Penn affiliated organizations [for]... use of Penn venues to organize or host an event on their behalf.”

Restrictions on “amplified sound” also are included in the guidelines, which is not new. On weekdays when classes are in session, amplified sound can only be used on College Green, Blanche Levy Park or Penn Commons between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., the guidelines state. And it’s entirely prohibited during university events, final exams and reading days, the guidelines state. Some complained during the encampment about noise.

“If noise resulting from an event in an outdoor space may at times interfere or conflict with library, office, and classroom activities, the continued use of that outdoor space may be denied,” the guidelines state.