These are the Philly icons readers loved most last year, from a TikToker to a news anchor

We asked our readers a big question a week ago: Which local icons — from Sixers to screenwriters to the guy who drank beer from a pole — had a 2022 that felt so distinctly Philly?

Over 79,000 votes later, we have answers. Some are surprising, and some are so obvious it made us wonder why we even asked.

A contentious competition broke out in the Wild Card category between Bran Edelman, the TikToker known for his feral Fridays at Philly bars, and Alexander Tominsky, an unlikely Twitter influencer best known for his commitment to eating the driest rotisserie chicken imaginable. The pair received the most votes of anyone in any category.

Meanwhile, perennial faves like Gritty and Joel Embiid failed to clinch their respective categories, begging the question: What is Philly if not a wild card itself?

Here’s who came out on top.

Philly Celebrity: Jim Gardner

The now-retired 6ABC anchor secured just over 42% of the votes in his category, making him as iconic as the ActionNews theme song. Close behind was Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, whose based-in-Philly workplace comedy just scored big at the Golden Globes.

Miles Teller (and his mustache) placed third, followed by comedian Abbi Jacobson and rapper Tierra Whack.

Philly Athlete: Bryce Harper

Though he didn’t bring home a World Series victory, the de facto Phils captain was the most-voted-for Philly athlete by a large margin, which counts for something. Harper captured over 33% of the votes for his category, while Eagles brethren Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce duked it out for second.

There was little love to go around for the sluggish Sixers, though: Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid scored less than 10% of the vote each as fans start to wonder just how much faith they should put in The Process.

Philly Mascot: The Phanatic

It’s the Phanatic’s world and we’re all just living in it, apparently.

The green, belly-whomping bird outscored Flyers mascot and accidental leftist icon Gritty by more than 20 percentage points with over 54% of the vote. No other city mascot got more than 5% of the votes in this category — including the Sixers’ Franklin the Dog, who this writer firmly believes is just Drake in disguise.

Philly Super Fan: Kyle Pagan

Most recognizable for being the Birds’ fan whisperer thanks to his man-on-the-street interviews outside Lincoln Financial Field, Pagan used his TikTok fame to secure 35% of the vote. Rob Dunphy and his chest of Philly-centric tattoos clinched silver, so here’s to hoping he gets The Inquirer’s logo tatted on his neck.

Next up were Twitter dancing queen Marybelle Alston and freestyle rapper Monty G, with 76ers sixth man Al Horowitz coming in last.

Philly Wild Card: @Bran_flakezz

Bran Edelman — better known by his TikTok handle @bran_flakezz — squeezed out a win over chicken man Tominsky capturing 48% of the vote. Next up for him: Throwing a party to celebrate, he told The Inquirer over text.

Sean Hagan climbed into third the same way he climbed that pole on Broad Street, while Philly Elmo and candy lady Lynette D. Morrison came in fourth and fifth, respectively.