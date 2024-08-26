Jason and Kylie Kelce join Taylor Swift on vacation in Rhode Island

Kylie and Jason Kelce joined Taylor Swift on vacation at her mansion in Rhode Island last weekend, continuing their summer of being everywhere.

After finishing the European leg of her “Eras Tour” last week, Swift retreated with boyfriend Travis Kelce and other friends to High Watch, the $17.75 million estate she owns in Rhode Island. (It is the most expensive private home in Rhode Island, according to Vulture, and prompted the state’s governor to propose a tax on second homes in 2015 that came to be known as the “Taylor Swift tax.”)

The Kelces and their children were joined by Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, according to the Daily Mail. In summers past, Swift has hosted a Fourth of July party featuring a 27-foot inflatable slide and many supermodels. This year she was in Europe on tour during the holiday, so she had to save her vacation for August.

Since Jason Kelce retired from the Eagles in the spring, the Kelces have been pretty much all over the globe: cheering on the women’s gymnastics team at the Olympics in Paris, trading friendship bracelets at the “Eras Tour” in London, starring in Wawa commercials in Delco, being accosted by a drunk woman at the Steve & Cookie’s parking lot in Margate.

It will be an equally busy fall. Jason Kelce will be an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and will continue to host the New Heights podcast with Travis. Kylie Kelce works with the Eagles Autism Foundation, coaches varsity field hockey at Lower Merion High School, and is an all-season Wawaphile.