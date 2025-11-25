Philly radio shuffle: Paul Kelly takes over Matt Cord’s WMGK slot

The sudden death of Pierre Robert has forced a Philly radio shuffle, with veteran host and Sixers PA announcer Matt Cord returning to 93.3 WMMR to take over the midday show, which Robert hosted for 44 years.

Taking over Cord’s morning show at 102.9 WMGK will be another radio veteran — the versatile Paul Kelly, who’s been a utility infielder at the station since 2019, hosting just about every shift.

Advertisement

Now Kelly will take over WMGK’s morning show, the former home of famed Philly radio host John DeBella, who retired in 2023.

Both Cord and Kelly will begin their new hosting gigs Monday.

“This has been a dream come true -- rocking in the same building I visited on my bike as a kid,” Kelly said in a statement. “It’s been amazing working alongside the personalities I grew up listening to -- Matt Cord, Tony Harris, John DeBella, Debbi Calton, and Andre Gardner!”

Kelly, a Philadelphia native, has been working on the air since 1989, hosting shows in Atlantic City, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He also runs his own radio consultancy firm and is a founding member of Kelly Music For Life, a nonprofit that turned an old retail store in Havertown into the Kelly Center, a home for concerts, festivals, and shows.

“Paul’s deep Philadelphia roots, his lifelong love of classic rock, and the genuine connection he’s built with our listeners over the years make him the ideal choice for mornings on WMGK,” said program director Chuck Damico. “He understands this city, he understands this music, and he brings an energy and authenticity that resonate with our audience every time he cracks the mic.”

Robert, 70, was found dead in his Gladwyne home on Oct. 29 after failing to show up for his midday show. The cause of Robert’s death was not disclosed and officials don’t plan to release additional information. Caroline Beasley, the CEO of WMMR’s parent company, Beasley Media Group, said foul play was not suspected.

“Everything seemed to be natural,” Preston Elliot said on air following Robert’s death. “It just appears he passed overnight.”

Robert was beloved by musicians, who are hosting a memorial concert in his honor at The Fillmore on Dec. 17, with a portion of the proceeds going to MANNA, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance.

The show will feature bands and musicians near and dear to the former WMMR host’s heart, including The Hooters, Brent Smith and Zach Meyers of Shinedown, Lizzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, and Ed Roland of Collective Soul.

“Nobody replaces Pierre — let’s make that clear,” Cord said in a statement. “I promise to carry his amazing spirit into the studio bearing his name and do my best to make him proud.”