‘Preston & Steve’ co-host Nick McIlwain announces sudden departure from WMMR after 26 years

The Preston & Steve Show is losing another personality.

Longtime co-host Nick McIlwain, who has been a fixture on Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison’s wildly popular WMMR morning show for 21 years, announced Wednesday would be his last day on the show.

Advertisement

The surprise announcement comes a little less than a month after the sudden death of beloved WMMR host Pierre Robert. McIlwain made the decision to leave the station before losing his friend and colleague, but made clear it impacted his choice. McIlwain said he was most motivated by the departure of former colleague and current B101 host Kathy Romano, who was forced out in May as part of cutbacks by parent-company Beasley Media Group.

“Our entire lives have been just thrown into chaos over the last few months,” an emotional McIlwain said on the air Wednesday. “It really started for us here in this room, and for anybody who was a fan of the radio station, back in May with Kathy. And so it’s just been a lot and a lot of ups and downs. And lately, for me anyway, just more downs than ups.”

Unlike Romano’s departure, it is entirely McIlwain’s decision to leave WMMR, where he’s worked for 26 years, more than half his adult life. He admitted he doesn’t know what comes next, but is excited to “figure stuff out.”

“I’m just at the point now where I feel like I’m ready for a change,” McIlwain said. “I want to try some new things, and a lot of a lot of ingredients went into making that decision, but that’s where I am.”

Elliot admitted he was confused when McIlwain first approached him. McIlwain, like the rest of the Preston & Steve crew, was under contract for another four years. But both he and Morrison have come to terms with McIlwain’s decision and plan to move forward.

Replacing McIlwain in the studio will be Preston & Steve producer Marisa Magnatta. Replacing her will be Robert’s former midday producer, Ryan Shuttleworth.

“This is what you need to do,” Elliott said. “Given our druthers, you would stay right here. We’d have you on board. Things would be business as usual. But you know, this is a decision that you came to, and he presented us with it, and who are we to say, ‘How dare you?’”