This year, Fathom set new marks for itself for repertory releases, making more than $5 million in January with re-releases of Gone With the Wind and The Wizard of Oz. That’s just a tiny drop in the bucket compared to first-run releases, obviously, but those are good numbers for movies playing just a few times on a few screens. It’s also a strong and growing business for Fathom, which has continued with releases of repertory movies — lots of classic animation though its anime program, and re-releases like Glory, Forrest Gump, and Easy Rider. Next week, My Fair Lady, and by year’s end, The Shawshank Redemption, Lawrence of Arabia, Alien, The Godfather Part II, Meet Me In St. Louis and … When Harry Met Sally.