As Calum Scott’s ‘Dancing On My Own’ passes 1 billion streams, fans demand ‘Justice for Robyn’

The Phillies’ unofficial anthem, English singer Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing On My Own,” passed 1 billion streams on Spotify this week, thanks in part to hundreds of thousands of Philadelphians blasting it. The milestone led some supporters of Robyn, the Swedish singer who originally wrote and released the song in 2010, to again demand “Justice for Robyn,” calling the increased attention to Scott’s version of the queer dance floor hit unfair.

If you are just now learning the distinction between the two versions, you’re not alone — many folks, myself included, initially thought the players were singing to Robyn’s subway-dance-party track in recent locker room celebration videos. Instead, it’s the DJ Tiësto remix of Scott’s song.

With Scott reaping the rewards and the special spotlight for his cover, there’s some frustration over the disparity in streaming: Robyn’s version only has 309,188,608 streams on Spotify while Scott’s has more than three times that.

“Nauseating sexism in action JUSTICE FOR ROBYN” read one tweet in response to Scott’s video on hitting 1 billion, in which he thanks Robyn.

“HIS pop hit?? no no no babe that’s your pop COVERR!” wrote another user after Scott announced he would perform the song in Philadelphia if (when) the Phillies win the World Series.

A few months ago, similar concerns about sexism were raised when Luke Combs’s version of “Fast Car,” the heartbreaking song Tracy Chapman released in 1988. Many Chapman fans felt like the music industry didn’t grant her the same amount of recognition and, crucially, money for the original because she is a Black queer woman.

But some fans might be happy to hear that, like Chapman, Robyn earns royalties every time Scott’s remix is blasted in Citizens Bank Park. Credited as a writer on the cover, Robyn gets performance royalties (when the song is broadcast or performed) and mechanical royalties (when the song is streamed online). It’s unclear how much she’s earned as the streams have soared, but she’s certainly getting a cut.

In 2022, when fans first expressed “Justice for Robyn” sentiments, Drexel music industry professor Kaisha Askins Blackstone told The Inquirer: “It’s not a bad thing for her…Most artists want to have their songs covered because it’s kind of like a resurgence for them.”

The Swedish popstar told the BBC in 2020 that she’s “super happy” for Scott’s success and “pleased people got to know the song a little bit more.” Scott posted a photo with Robyn on Instagram in 2018.

On the Phillies players’ part, they seem to really appreciate covers, especially EDM remixes of classics, for post-game parties. Catcher Garrett Stubbs’s catchy victory playlist — “Phils Win” on Spotify — includes covers of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and Cher’s “Believe” among millennial early-aughts bangers from Eminem, Gwen Stefani, Akon, and T-Pain. Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” also made the list, though neither are covers; they’re dance remixes of the originals.