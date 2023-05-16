Keith Urban’s Eras Tour TikTok hard-launches Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham relationship

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman came to Philly, like more than 200,000 people, to bask in the lavender haze of Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour this past weekend.

Dancing along to Swift’s “Style” with Kidman, Urban may have hard-launched the public couple-dom of Swift opener Phoebe Bridgers — who hopped on stage with Swift for “Nothing New” on night one — and comedian Bo Burnham.

Urban shared a TikTok video from inside the VIP tent captioned “we love ya @Taylor Swift #erastour.” In it, he and Kidman rocked out as “Blank Space” began, panning to show the massive crowd on the floor of the Linc. In the background, eagle-eyed fans spotted Burnham and Bridgers sharing a kiss.

Rumors of Bridgers and Burnham’s relationship began in January when they were photographed together at LAX, according to People. Bridgers later shared with Them the toll the airport photo had on her.

“I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, [expletive] bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year,” Bridgers told Them.

The singer-songwriter and comedian weren’t the only relationship people were watching at the Linc this weekend. . Matt Healy, lead singer for British band The 1975, is the latest rumored fling for newly single Swift, who recently split from her boyfriend of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn. Healy, dressed in Bridgers signature skelaton onesie, played with Bridger’s band on Swift’s first night in Philly.

The Philly Eras shows were packed with Swift’s star-studded friends, including Jennifer Lawerence, Sabrina Carpenter, Lena Dunham, and Blake Lively with her daughters. Maya Thompson, the mother who inspired Swift’s song “Ronan”, was also in the crowds of Friday’s show.