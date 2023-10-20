‘Golden Bachelor’ contestant Susan of Delco hangs on through pickleball and ‘never have I ever’

She got the rose quartz and the rose, folks.

On Thursday’s episode of The Golden Bachelor, Susan Noles of Aston secured another week in “Bachelor Mansion” on her quest to find love with Gerry Turner. And she even received a special gift.

Noles, 66, along with nine other women rang in the show’s latest episode with Bachelor Nation’s first pickleball tournament (a delightful switch up from the franchise’s usual dodgeball games in Speedos or football matches).

Our Delco girl gave it her all as a team member of “The Picklettes.” Her team ultimately lost, but she was sure fun to watch.

The tournament also featured a cameo from the franchise’s upcoming Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, who grew up in Collegeville. The Montgomery County native played Division II tennis at West Chester University and taught the women the basics of the game — well, the few who weren’t already well-versed in the game, which has become a favorite for active older people. It’s unclear how familiar Noles was ahead of the tournament, though she did admit she was confused by how the sport got its name.

“I see the ball, but I don’t see the pickle,” she said.

Predictably, the women gushed over 28-year-old Graziadei, whose season of The Bachelor will premiere in 2024.

“Joey could be my son and I’m here for Gerry, but you know, you always have to have a plan B,” quipped Kathy Swarts, 70.

» READ MORE: ABC’s next Bachelor is Joey Graziadei, a tennis instructor from Montgomery County

Noles continued to prove her “girl’s girl” energy is genuine.

The makeup artist and hairdresser has been seen all season doing the hair of the other women in the house. Her look has been compared to Kardashian momager Kris Jenner by fans. And, true to those collar county roots, she’s the life of the party. Over three episodes, Noles has been spotted popping out of a cake, karate-chopping a slab of wood, making a sassy innuendo, and cooking Italian feasts.

On Thursday’s episode, she teaches the other women about the game, “Never Have I Ever,” where participants give prompts about things they’ve never done. If someone in the room has done those things, they typically drink something alcoholic. But on Golden Bachelor under Noles’ rule, the ladies each hold a pint of ice cream and take bites when a fun fact rings true (which ends up being particularly hard on Sandra Mason, 75, who is lactose intolerant).

The prompts include things like “never have I ever kissed another man’s husband,” “had sex in a work place,” “had sex in the back of the car,” and “been with a woman sexually.”

“These women have done everything,” Swarts said. “I’ve got some catching up to do.”

At one point, the woman joked that Noles has experienced so much, she needed another pint of ice cream.

Toward the end of the episode, Turner arrives at the house to spend some time with the woman before going into the rose ceremony for eliminations.

He asks Noles for some one-on-one time.

“I haven’t had a one-on-one date with Gerry, nor have I had a lot of time,” Noles said during an interview segment with producers. “This is do or die.”

But to Noles’ delight, Turner tells her he’s been paying attention to her qualities. He gifts her a large rose quartz, a pink-hued healing crystal that is associated with love.

“There are things attributed to that type of stone,” he tells Noles. “First [is] empathy. Second, strength.”

Turner goes on to tell Noles that many of her traits remind him of his late wife, Toni, who died in 2017.

“That’s the highest compliment I can give someone,” he continued.

The pair shared a steamy makeout session.

Since its premiere, The Golden Bachelor has been celebrated for humanizing older people instead of making them the butt of a joke. The show tackles love, desire, and grief in a way that other Bachelor franchise shows haven’t had to confront.

At one point, Ellen Goltzer, 71, tells Turner she’s falling in love with him.

Turner explains to producers that the last time he heard those words was with his late wife.

“When I lost Toni, I thought the world ended,” he said. “I never thought I would see it [love] again. And yet I am. I’m seeing it and feeling it.”

During the rose ceremony, Noles receives Turner’s third rose — she has been called earlier each week, jumping up from the fifth rose last week. It’s indicative that she’s still doing well in the show.

Now, six women remain. A preview of next week’s episode reveals some sort of carnival group date. After that, the remaining women will have the opportunity to let Turner meet their families.

It marks the first time in franchise history that “hometown dates” will feature Turner and his respective dates meeting each other’s children instead of their parents.

“There’s gonna be moments coming up that I’m absolutely not ready for,” Turner said. “My heart breaks because right now, it’s coming. And I know there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m.