After nearly three years at NBC10, meteorologist Tammie Souza is no longer with the station, a WCAU spokesperson has confirmed. Her last day was Friday, Dec. 6.
“We thank her for her time with the First Alert Weather team,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the Inquirer.
Souza began appearing on NBC10’s weekday evening newscasts in March 2017 following a stint at Fox 32 in Chicago. She arrived as a replacement for former NBC10 meteorologist Sheena Parveen, who herself left the station in Oct. 2016.
In social media posts at the time of her hiring, Souza called working with NBC10 her “dream job.” She had not yet publicly commented about her departure from the station as of Monday afternoon.
A graduate of San Diego State University and Mississippi State University, Souza began her career in meteorology in 1996 CBS12 in Chico, Calif, accoring to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to coming to Philadelphia, Souza also worked at stations including CBS58 in Milwaukee, NBC5 in Chicago, and 10News WTSP in Tampa, Fla. Her position at Chicago’s Fox32 began in 2011, and lasted up until her move to Philly in 2017.
Souza is the latest newsperson to depart from NBC10 this year. Previously, in February, traffic reporter Jessica Boyington left the station after four years, and later signed on with 6ABC.
Former NBC10 reporter Dray Clark was ousted from the station after domestic-related assault charges surfaced in September. Charges against Clark were dropped in October.
“I’ve seen it all and have forecasted it all,” Souza said in a release at the time of her hiring at NBC10. “Now I’m excited for the next chapter in my life to unfold in Philadelphia, which is known for its various weather patterns.”