WrestleMania 40 in Philly: Your ultimate insider’s guide to stays, eats, and beats

For the first time in 25 years, Philadelphia is set to host wrestling’s grandest spectacle: WrestleMania. WWE brings its annual tour de force, WrestleMania 40, to Philly from April 4 to 8. This monumental event draws fans from across the globe to witness the clash of titans in professional wrestling, making it a must-see for enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

Dive into the heart of the action with our exclusive guide — from cozy corners to feast, hotel stays to recharge, to hassle-free parking options. This is your chance to be part of the action in a city that’s no stranger to legendary battles.

WWE’s annual event is professional wrestling’s Super Bowl, drawing in more than 50,000 fans from across the globe each night for the championships alone, with last year’s WrestleMania attracting more than 120,000 attendees to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With multiple events and a weeklong Comic Con-like convention, there will be so much to do and see that it can be hard to keep track. And there’s more to it than world title championship events. There are also fan-awaited marquee matchups, rivalry showdowns, and hall of fame inductions, plus a weeklong WWE World expo at the Convention Center.

Read on for everything you need to know about WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Heading to Philadelphia for Wrestlemania and searching for a last minute place to stay? Check out these Philly hotels. Whether your ideal hotel includes all of the amenities of a Four Seasons or austerity of Airbnb, there’s a Philadelphia hotel for you — there’s luxury high-rises, family and budget-friendly options, and neighborhood boutiques. Here’s a quick guide to help you choose.

Get ready to rumble with your taste buds, Philadelphia! Forget about settling for anything RAW when you can SmackDown on the tastiest bites in town.

Arm yourself with the Inquirer’s ultimate guide to eating like a (local) champion. Whether you’re craving hoagies, pizza, burgers, or barbecue, Philadelphia’s culinary options are a knockout.

Advertisement

The act of parking a car is contentious in Philadelphia, where there’s little leeway on beating a ticket and understanding the do’s and don’ts can be confusing. It was even the focus of five seasons of reality television on Parking Wars. But navigating Philadelphia during WrestleMania week can be a breeze with a little planning. Instead of leaving your car’s fate to the parking gods, consider using a parking garage near your favorite attractions in Philly, or better yet, take the train. Numerous parking garages and lots are conveniently located within a minute’s walk from City Hall to Penn’s Landing and the sports stadiums in South Philly.