Matvei Michkov, Alexei Kolosov will not attend Flyers development camp

Fans hoping to catch the first glimpse of Matvei Michkov in a Flyers uniform will have to wait a little longer.

The Flyers released their 2024 development camp roster on Monday morning, and the Russian winger is absent from the list. Michkov has been granted a release from his KHL club SKA St. Petersburg, but has not yet signed his entry-level contract.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière said at the draft “it’s looking very good” regarding Michkov’s deal.

The five-day camp is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with all on ice sessions open to public viewing. The camp will conclude with a scrimmage on Saturday at 6 p.m. Six of the of the Flyers’ seven picks from the 2024 draft are scheduled to be in attendance, with the only absence being sixth-rounder Ilya Pautov.

Massimo Rizzo, who was acquired by the Flyers in August in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, will make his first appearance at development camp. Rizzo, a center, won the national championship with the University of Denver in April and signed his ELC with the Flyers shortly after.

The Flyers also extended 15 camp invites to undrafted players, including West Chester native Jack Page, a left-shot defenseman out of Boston University.

Belarusian goaltender Alexei Kolosov will also not be in attendance. Kolosov was on loan to the KHL’s Dinamo Minsk last season and joined the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for two games after the conclusion of the KHL season.

The full development camp roster is available here.

