Breaking down the Flyers’ picks on Day 2 of the 2024 NHL draft

LAS VEGAS — Day 2 of the NHL draft is always a roll of the dice.

Will the Flyers hit or miss with their eight draft picks? Entering the day, the Flyers were poised to select once in the second, third, and seventh rounds. They had two picks in the fifth round and two in the sixth.

The Inquirer breaks down each pick as the chips fall.

Second round: Jack Berglund

With the No. 51 pick in the draft, the Flyers selected the two-way center from Sweden. He spent the majority of the past season playing for Färjestad BK’s under-20 team, potting 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 41 games. He skated in two playoff games, registering a goal, before joining the club’s under-18 team for one regular-season game. In that game, he notched a pair of goals before adding 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in nine playoff games.

Like first-round pick Jett Luchanko, Berglund excelled at the U18 World Championship. He had two goals and five points in seven games for the bronze medal-winning Swedes.

Second round: Spencer Gill

Flyers general manager Danny Brière contained to wheel and deal. He sent the 2024 No. 77 pick along with the third-rounder acquired in the Luchanko trade to the Nashville Predators for the No. 59 pick.

With that move up to No. 59, the Flyers selected defenseman Spencer Gill from Rimouski of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. At just 17 — he doesn’t turn 18 until August — he notched 12 goals and 46 points in 65 games this past season.

Fourth round: Heikki Ruohonen

The Flyers entered the day without a fourth-round pick but swapped No. 150 (fifth round), acquired in the trade that sent Zack MacEwen to the Los Angeles Kings, and No. 177 (sixth round), to the Calgary Flames for the 107th overall pick. The 177th pick was acquired in the deal that sent Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues; Hayes was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

With the pick, the Flyers selected Ruohnen, another two-way center. Wearing an “A” for Kiekko-Espoo’s junior team, he had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 37 games before adding another five points in five frames at U18 World Championship for Finland.