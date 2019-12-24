Flyers coach Alain Vigneualt was also facing off against his former team for the first time in the regular season. The Ranger fired him after the 2017-2018 season, his fifth in New York. The coach led them to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season. He was relieved of his duties after the Rangers missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Before the game, Vigneault said he predicted “a special game."