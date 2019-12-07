Gostisbehere (for a time) got his groove back: At first, the Flyers 26-year-old defenseman again showed how much his confidence has improved since his recent three-game benching, or “reset" as coach Alain Vigneault likes to call it. He slapped in a go-ahead goal early in the first period and screamed in celebration. However, his second period was not as stellar, and he played a part in Ottawa’s shorthanded goal. He and Carter Hart didn’t sync up as the 21-year-old goalie tried to hand it off, allowing Duclair to score from close range.