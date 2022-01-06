If you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you won’t be able to watch tonight’s Flyers game on TV.

To look at it another way: You won’t need a cable subscription to watch Philadelphia take the ice.

Tonight’s matchup between the Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and it isn’t being carried by ESPN or TNT. It’s streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as part of the network’s new TV deal with the NHL.

It’s one of 75 NHL games scheduled to stream exclusively on the two Disney-owned streaming platforms this season. The Flyers have three more games this season currently scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. They are:

Jan. 18 vs. the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. (rescheduled from Nov. 30)

March 24 at the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

April 25 at the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m.

The Flyers’ Dec. 21 game against the Washington Capitals was scheduled to also stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, but was postponed due to COVID-19. That game has yet to be rescheduled by the NHL.

The good news is you can sign up for a free trial for Hulu. Otherwise, a subscription costs $6.99 a month for either Hulu or ESPN+. There’s also a bundle that features ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for $13.99 a month.

Calling the game for ESPN is play-by-play announcer John Buccigross alongside analyst Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan, who will report from between the benches. Linda Cohn and Mark Messier will handle things in the studio.

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

When: Thursday, Jan. 6

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Start Time: 7 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

Streaming: ESPN+ and Hulu

» READ MORE: West Coast trip takeaways: Hello, Cam York; COVID concerns continue

Bring your vaccination card with you to the Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in effect, meaning you need to show proof of vaccination to enter an indoor restaurant, bar, or other venues that serve food.

That includes the Wells Fargo Center, which means if you’re heading to tonight’s Flyers game, you need to either show your vaccine card or a photo of it.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you can show a negative COVID-19 lab test from the past 24 hours until Jan. 17. After that, you will need proof of vaccination. Kids ages five to 11 must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 3.

And don’t worry if you lost your vaccination card — you have some options.

Two more Flyers players added to COVID-19 protocols

On Wednesday, the Flyers announced that two more players have entered COVID-19 protocols — forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim.

The team has added six players to their COVID-19 list over the past 72 hours. As my colleague Oliva Reiner reported, defenseman Nick Seeler and forward Jackson Cates entered protocols on Monday, followed by captain Claude Giroux and defenseman Ivan Provorov on Tuesday.

Between injury, COVID-19 and coach’s decision, only four Flyers have not missed a single game this season — Justin Braun, Keith Yandle, James van Riemsdyk, and Cam Atkinson.

Meanwhile, the NHL postponed two more games scheduled to take place on Jan. 18 — Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, and Detroit Red Wings at the Flyers.

» READ MORE: Flyers prospect profile: Scouting 'shut-down' defenseman Brian Zanetti