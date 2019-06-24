In a bid to change the tone surrounding Anthony Bourdain’s death last year, chefs Eric Ripert and Jose Andres have decided that June 25 — what would have been the chef/author/TV host/raconteur’s 63rd birthday — should be a day of celebration.
They simply urge a raising of a toast to the man who tried to bring the world together for food. “People can celebrate at home, people can celebrate at the top of a mountain, people can celebrate in a bar in Guatemala, in Antigua,” Andres told the Washington Post. "People can celebrate anywhere.” Andres and Ripert, in Singapore for a food event, are backing a new scholarship established by the Culinary Institute of America, his alma mater, to support cooks who want to travel abroad.
The Philadelphia area, as well as his home state of New Jersey, were familiar stomping grounds. See the new Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, which Inquirer photographer Tom Gralish documented.
We’re collecting Philadelphia-area celebrations. Among them:
Two Stones Pub in Kennett Square and Jennersville (and in Delaware): Serving four Bourdain-theme tacos from 5 to 10 p.m. June 25. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to #ProStart, a program for high school students to learn and develop culinary skills.
Pepperoncini in Conshohocken will add a la carte specials to its lunch and dinner menus on June 25 with dishes inspired by Les Halles, the Manhattan restaurant where Bourdain was chef when he wrote Kitchen Confidential. Among them: classic onion soup, a lunchtime croque monsieur, madame salad, Nicoise salad, French dip, and for dinner, moules, filet au poivre or Bernaise, steak frites, and skate Grenobloise.
Blackfish in Conshohocken will serve a menu inspired by Bourdain’s book Appetites on June 25, 26, and 27.
