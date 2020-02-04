But build-outs and pizza ovens (his preferred way to bake) are expensive, and Korschack doesn’t want to compromise for corporate investors. So for the time being, the baker finds himself without a hearth. But he’s still searching, crossing his fingers that he’ll find the right South Philly space in time to open in early summer. As for funding, he’s heartened by the way that Philly Style Bagels got its own oven back in 2015—through a crowdfunding campaign in which more than 350 backers raised $24,000 to fund the purchase.