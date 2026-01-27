Philly’s ultimate dive bar map

When The Inquirer put out a call for Philly’s favorite dive bars, people responded in droves: We received close to 400 responses praising all kinds of establishments, from well-trafficked Center City watering holes to humble corner bars tucked away in deep South Philly, the far corners of Kensington, and the slopes of Wissahickon. (There were also numerous suburban submissions, which we plan to feature at a later date.) Several write-ins highlighted what are often considered essential trappings of a dive — dirty bathrooms, beat-up interiors, a jukebox, and the occasional slow-cooker — but many more cited something less reproducible: the feeling of community found inside these neighborhood haunts. Turns out Philly has a lot of places that feel like real-life Cheers, whether it’s thanks to a friendly owner or bartending crew, or regulars who readily welcome newcomers. We built this 20-bar list based on the responses to our callout, but it comes with a caveat. There are degrees of diveyness, and some owners strenuously objected to being classified as such. But we consider “dive bar” to be a compliment, not a pejorative. Yes, there’s a smoking bar or three on this list, but there are also spots that serve craft beer and solid food (sometimes even salad), or have upholstery that hasn’t been worn through. Every bar we included, however, is cheap and cheerful, with a dedicated crowd of admirers.