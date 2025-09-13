The best things we ate this week: Second Daughter, Miss Rachel’s Pantry, La Belle Epoque, and an Eagles tailgate

Nutella chocolate babka bun at Second Daughter

Philadelphians have no shortage of babka purveyors: There’s Shevy’s in Fairmount, Majdal in Queen Village, Bakeshop on 20th and K’Far in Rittenhouse, and hopefully Essen will make a glorious return soon. But one babka maker literally hovers over them — after all, the bakery’s on the fourth floor of the Bok Building — and that is Second Daughter in South Philly. The other day I scored a Nutella chocolate babka bun there (among several other baked goods) and it had to be chocolaty-est babka I’ve ever come across. In fact, the dough-to-filling ratio may have been slightly in favor of the intensely rich chocolate (a wonderful thing, in my opinion).

It makes sense: Chef-owner Rhonda Saltzman has a way with chocolate. Second Daughter’s calling card has long been its giant, decadent brownies, though its plate-sized cookies and gorgeous cakes are in close contention. But Saltzman also makes buttery hamantaschen (with fruit and brownie filling) and salted caramel and toffee matzoh — tributes to her Jewish faith. Like all of her baked goods at Second Daughter, they are executed in maximalist fashion.

This babka bun (you can also get it as a loaf) is not be missed. Pre-bake, the dough gets lined with a thick layer of chocolate-cinnamon spread, followed by chocolate chips and Nutella. As Saltzman says, “there’s a lot of chocolate backed into the bun.” Second Daughter, 1901 S. 9th St. Unit 403, Philadelphia, PA 19148; 215-350-2207; helloseconddaughter.com

— Jenn Ladd

Watermelon filet at Miss Rachel’s Pantry

Watermelon has had a surprise coming-out party this summer as a key ingredient in some stunning savory dishes. I’ve enjoyed it in a Turkish salad at Kanella, where its sweet crunch is layered with salty feta crumbles, black olives and tangy sumac. It was also a convincing centerpiece for a lime-splashed vegan aguachile at Sor Ynez, where a thick slice comes scattered with sweet dark cherries and spicy chiltepín chilies. But this season’s watermelon entree prize goes to Miss Rachel’s Pantry, where September’s vegan tasting menu features a thick-cut “filet” of the fruit that’s been marinated in tamari (which draws out some juice), then breaded like schnitzel in a sesame seed crust. It’s proof that anything can be turned into a fried delight by a chef with skill, but owner Rachel Klein also takes it to the next-level by pairing it with a garlic-garlic whipped celery root, horseradish remoulade, fried capers and pickled green apples for an almost autumnal crunch.

Klein, by the way, is Inquirer food writer Michael Klein’s daughter, which explains is why this paper has not written about her more. But she’s also one of Philly’s undisputed vegan pioneers, and this dish — simultaneously savory, sweet, crunchy, juicy, and creamy all in one dreamy late summer bite — is proof she’s still an innovator, too. Miss Rachel’s Pantry, 1938 S. Chadwick St., Philadelphia, PA 19145; 215-821-8478; missrachelspantry.com

— Craig LaBan

Magret de Canard at La Belle Epoque

I tend to order the same thing whenever I go to La Belle Epoque in Media (soupe à l’oignon and the salade de roquette) but I promised myself I’d switch it up this week by ordering the duck — and I was not disappointed.

The presentation was artful, the duck was tasty with crispy skin, and I enjoyed the sweet and vitelotte potatoes, asparagus, and onions that surrounded it. The raspberry drizzle was a wonderful addition and the portion size was perfect.

The meal was made even better by the fact that I enjoyed it sitting outside in the middle of State Street as part of the borough’s annual Dining Under the Stars event. (My friend who’d never been before said it felt “very European,” not a compliment you often hear about Delco.) Dining Under the Stars runs every Wednesday from May through the end of September, so you still have two more chances to get European in Delco before the season is over. La Belle Epoque Wine Bistro, 38 W. State St., Media, PA 19063; 610-566-6808; labellebistro.com

— Stephanie Farr

Great White oysters at an Eagles tailgate

I ate one of 1,024 Great White oysters from Cape Cod at the Eagles tailgate I attended as part of my look at why someone would choose to eat hundreds of oysters in one sitting. It was shucked by Andy Gadaleto of Gadaleto’s Seafood Market in West Chester and it was really the perfect oyster: small, delicate, lightly sweet, and very, very cold. I chose not to put them into a proffered NutriBullet and funnel, the way others were consuming them. It was lovely whole.

— Kiki Aranita