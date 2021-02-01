The rush into the delivery-only-kitchen biz continues.
Stephen Starr, enjoying solid sales with Peter Serpico and the Pete’s Place and Chicken Scratch brands, is getting into the wing game.
Wing Wing Wing will launch with a two-day pop-up sale from his idled Jones Restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7, for which preorders are being taken now. The preorders will end 4 p.m. Friday. The public also can order in real time this weekend through Grubhub, Caviar, Uber Eats, and Doordash.
After the weekend, Wing Wing Wing will relocate to Frankford Hall.
The jumbo wings (10 per order) come in seven flavors: plain (seasoned with salt and pepper), buffalo, hot buffalo, BBQ, sesame soy, dry jerk spice, and dry “nuclear spice.” The plain are $16 an order; the others are $18.
Starr’s next ghost kitchen? The Burger That Ate Philadelphia. Stay tuned.