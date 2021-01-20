Three destination restaurants that had been shuttered are among those coming back with inside tables. Forsythia, chef Christopher Kearse’s modern French at 233 Chestnut St., is now taking names for Jan. 29 and beyond via Resy. ... Chef Nick Elmi will revive Laurel (1617 E. Passyunk Ave.), effective Feb. 3, with six-course, $125-a-head tasting menus. The 25% capacity means that only eight people at a time may dine inside Laurel, plus six others next door at In the Valley. Elmi’s Curiosity Doughnuts weekend pop-up is now on hiatus. Reservations via OpenTable. ... Feb. 3 also will mark the return of JG SkyHigh, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s atmospheric lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel on the 60th floor of the Comcast Technology Center (19th and Arch Streets). This is all-day dining (breakfast, too), booked via OpenTable. (The main room on the 59th floor is still on hold, as is Vernick Fish on the ground level.)