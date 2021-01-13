Brittany Tolliferreo, who grew up in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia, worked in a bank and loved fried chicken. “But I noticed there were not too many options [around here] for Chick-fil-A,” she said, wryly. “I said, ‘We’re going to our own ‘Chick-fil-A’ to provide job opportunities and food of quality.” The first Chick-A-Boom location opened in a Folcroft strip center in late 2019. Reaction was huge. In April 2020, she and partners opened a second location, with a drive-thru, at 46th and Lancaster. She has national aspirations.