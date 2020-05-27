View this post on Instagram

Best news ever! We’re just like New Orleans. We now have margaritas available for pickup. Jose’s has traditional, guava, mango, strawberry, and pomegranate available now. Long live Governor Whoever. 215-545-4101. Traditional 16oz $20 32oz $30 64oz Growler $55 Flavored 16oz $23 32oz $35 64oz Growler $65