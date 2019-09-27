This is especially true on Sundays, when the historic Headhouse Square shambles across Second Street’s cobblestones come alive with the vibrant bustle and seasonal color of the weekly farmers market. Eat a “cowboy bowl” of sofrito-stewed butter beans and fennel sausage for brunch, or a gratinéed Croque Monsieur layered with creamy bechamel and a slice of house-smoked ham. (Add an egg to make it Croque Madame!) Poke through the natural wine bottle shop in back, with an amber glass of qvevri-aged Chinuri in tow. Listen to local bands like Low Cut Connie and Minka on the B-side-heavy playlist, and watch the automatic mister glide up and down the live moss wall.