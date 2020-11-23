If you’re like me, a proper holiday includes a stinky wheel of ripe cheese. Now, thanks to Philadelphia’s renowned cheese painter, Mike Geno, you can also gaze upon an ash-ribboned wedge of Morbier or a half-moon slice of Bayley Hazen Blue dangling from your Christmas tree. Geno has long painted foods, from bacon to sushi, but he’s best known for his detailed portraits of the world’s greatest cheeses, of which he estimates he has now painted over 400.