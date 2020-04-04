But a ray of hope hit my email box this week from Katiuscia Passeri, my contact at Corzano e Paterno. I’d reached out to her to see if everyone was OK, and she replied: “It is very important for all of us to feel the support of so many people all around the world. We are all safe here [at the winery]...,” she wrote. “Covid cases are decreasing. Life at the farm goes on, cheese making is in full production and we are still working a lot in the vineyards...Strongly hope to meet you next year and that you are all safe.”