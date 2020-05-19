Beer and cheese have a long history together — as perfect companions on the table and as the dual objects of devoted labor by Belgian monks who often made both in their monasteries. Some of the world’s greatest cheeses also involve combining the two products as, most commonly, the curds are “washed” with a beer brine while aging to achieve a holy funk. But something new has quite possibly just been created by a trio of Pennsylvania food icons in what might be the world’s first “dry-hopped” cheese. Perpetual Beer Cheese is a collaboration between Caputo Brothers Creamery, Tröegs Independent Brewing, and the Giant food stores chain, and takes a novel approach to one of key components in beer — hops — by infusing it into warm pasteurized milk like a giant tea bag.