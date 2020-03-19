Reem Kassis' Kafta and Tomato Bake

1 pound 2 ounces coarsely ground meat (beef, lamb, veal, or a combination)

Small bunch chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 small onion, finely grated

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground allspice (pimento)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon black pepper, plus extra for grinding

1 14-ounce can crushed tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, crushed (optional)

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

5 potatoes, sliced into rounds

5 tomatoes, sliced into rounds

1 green bell pepper, sliced into rounds

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Put the meat, parsley, onion, spices, and salt into a large bowl and mix gently with your hands until just combined, taking care not to over mix the meat. In a separate bowl, mix together the crushed tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and ½ teaspoon of salt.

Pour into an ovenproof baking dish, about 12 × 8 inches.

Shape the meat mixture into mini hamburger shapes. Arrange in rows in the baking dish, alternating with slices of potato, tomato, and green bell pepper. Grind over some black pepper and drizzle with olive oil.

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the oven for 20–30 minutes. Remove the foil and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden brown on top. Remove from the oven, let stand for 5 minutes, then serve with vermicelli rice or pita bread.