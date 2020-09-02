Where Limanni takes the next step is in making all his own meats, curing and smoking a juniper-scented prosciutto cotto, a ground meat soppressata laced with sweet paprika, and a capicola of pork marbled with whole seeds of fennel, coriander and peppercorns. The quick cure and hickory smoke — a faster production method versus the slower dry-aging process — deepens rather than overwhelms the flavors. Layered with sharp provolone, a piquant smear of olive salad and sweet roasted peppers, plus the crunch of butter lettuce and onions scattered on top beneath shaved Parmesan, the overall effect is complex, balanced and unique. A sip of tart Referend beer on draft, or a glass of viognier from the sizable list of natural wines, are perfect matches.